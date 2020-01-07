3 / 11

At the CES 2020, Samsung Star Labs showcased the NEON-- an artificial human with ability for human emotions and intelligence. Star Labs does not want NEON to be seen as another AI-based assistant like Google Assistant or Alexa, nor it is being called as an Android or a copy of real humans. Rather, the name NEON is derived from NEO (new) + humaN, and Star Labs has some ambitious plans for these. NEON will exist not to answer queries, but to have a conversation and will also be able to “sympathise” with another human. They can even learn new skills and form memories from experiences similar to how it is with humans.