Black Friday sale in India started from November 29 with smartphone companies like Realme and Xiaomi offering discounts and deals on some of its popular smartphones as well as accessories. For instance, smartphones like Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, and more will get deals. Accessories include Mi Band 3, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphone Basic, Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2, and Realme 10,000mAh power bank. Apart from this, Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s will go on sale for the first time on November 29. New Electric Blue colour variant for Redmi Note 8 Pro and Cosmic Purple Redmi Note 8 will also be available for the first time during Xiaomi's Black Friday sale.