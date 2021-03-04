2 / 5

The OnePlus Buds Z is selling for Rs 2,999 in India. It is one of the best wireless earphones that you can buy right now if you have an OnePlus phone. The wireless earbuds feature 10mm audio drivers, ultra-low-latency mode, and touch controls support for playback and voice calls. It is also IP55-rated for dust and sweat-resistant. OnePlus says users will get five hours of battery life on a single charge. With the charging case, you will get a total of 20 hours of battery life, as per the company. OnePlus claims that 10 minutes of charging will offer you three hours of music playback. The earbuds are compatible with non-OnePlus smartphones too. However, some of the additional features are only available for OnePlus users.