You can also consider buying the Noise Colorfit Pro 3, which is priced at Rs 4,499. This is a good smartwatch and offers features like blood oxygen monitoring, heart-rate tracking, 14 sports modes, auto sports recognition, 5ATM resistant rating and more. The smartwatch sports a 1.55-inch HD touchscreen TruView display with 320 x 360 pixels resolution and 500nits peak brightness. There is a 210mAh battery, which will offer up to 10 days of battery life. One can also measure the stress level with this watch. The device also helps keep a track of a women's menstruation and pregnancy data. It can also help remind users of their next menstrual period based on the menstrual data provided by the customer. The smartwatch can be used to take calls or read messages. Users can also check mobile notification on the watch.