Smartphones and mobile games have increased by a lot over the decade, with consumers wanting higher level of graphics and better smartphones, which are able to handle those intense graphics easily. Even though many graphic intensive, console-like games have been launched recently, this hasn't damaged the open and play genre of mobile gaming, in which you can play one or two simple games to remove your boredom. And another factor that makes this genre of gaming one of the most popular is that these games are highly addictive leaving you to crave that one more game. Here is a gallery of the top 10 most downloaded games that made up this past decade, which started back in 2010. (Image: App Annie)