The iPhone 12 series was launched by the end of 2020 and comes with support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6. Apple unveiled four phones, including iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. These devices come with Apple’s most powerful and latest A14 chipset, which is based on a 5nm process. They offer an OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, excellent cameras, and a refreshed design. The iPhone 12 mini, which is the most affordable 5G phone in the series, comes with a compact 5.4-inch display. Both the standard and iPhone 12 Pro version feature a 6.1-inch screen. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a massive 6.7-inch display. The Max and Pro versions have the same triple rear camera setup and the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini version have a dual rear camera setup. It is probably the best time to buy the iPhone 12 mini as Amazon is offering it at a discounted price of Rs 64,490, down from Rs 69,900. There are also bank and exchange offers on the e-commerce site, which brings down the price by a big margin.