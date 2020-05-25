2 / 8

Apple iPhone SE (2020) is priced at Rs 42,500 for the 64GB storage variant, at Rs 47,800 for the 128GB storage variant and at Rs 58,300 for the 256GB storage variant. This is considerably more expensive than the device's US prices, which start at $399 (approximately Rs 30,600). The device is currently available in Black, White and (Product) RED colour options. As a part of launch offer Apple has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide discount and bring down the price of iPhone SE to 38,990. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)