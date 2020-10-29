4 / 5

The iPhone 12 Pro has a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. There is also a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/1.6 aperture. It is paired with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out, 4x optical zoom, and up to 10x digital zoom. (Express Photo)