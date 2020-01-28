3 / 5

The iPad 2 came the next year in 2011 and it had the same wide bezel design as its predecessor. However, the new iPad was thinner and lighter but priced the same as the first-gen iPad, ranging from $499 to $829 for a model with 64 GB of storage and support for Wi-Fi and cellular. In 2012, Apple unveiled the iPad 3, which was called just the iPad. It featured a 9.7-inch Retina display with a resolution of 2048x1536 pixels. This year also saw the introduction of the iPad Mini. The “mini” moniker came with an 8-inch screen and full functionality of the iPad.