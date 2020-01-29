4 / 8

The US ban on Huawei forbids US companies like Google and Microsoft from trading with the company, however, Huawei got an extension and can continue to get a licensed version of Android with Google apps during which it developed its EMUI 10 skin for Android 10 and pushing it to its devices. It announced that Huawei P30 Pro, P30, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 X and Nova 5T will receive the Android 10 update in January 2020. The company has also said that Android 10 update will be made available for the following devices later in 2020-- Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS, Mate 20 X (5G), P30 lite, Nova 4e, P20, P20 Pro, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10, Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS, Mate 20 lite, P Smart 2019, P Smart Pro, P Smart Z, Nova 4, and Nova Lite 3.