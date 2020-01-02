3 / 5

The Chandrayaan-3 is the successor to the Chandrayaan-2 mission and it will likely attempt another soft-landing on the lunar surface. Sivan said that the new mission will have a lander, rover, and a propulsion module. The ISRO website is yet to update the information regarding the functioning of Chandrayaan-3 along with the list of scientific instruments that will be carried over to the Moon on board the mission. (Image: ISRO)