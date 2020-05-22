1 / 7

May 7, 2006 proved to be an emotional day for Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid fans, as the French legend played his final game in front of the home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu before retiring after that summer’s World Cup. Substituted in the dying moments of Real Madrid’s 3-3 draw with Villarreal, Zidane got on the scoresheet that night and was treated to repeated standing ovations and crowd affection following the final whistle. (Source: AFP/File Photo)