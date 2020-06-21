‘Yoga is a way of life’: Sports stars celebrate International Yoga DayPublished: June 21, 2020 3:22:16 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Rajnath Singh meets top military brass, reviews LAC situation
- Army’s protective gear has Made in China link, Niti member says relook
- EntertainmentStreaming Guide: What to watch on June 21
- TrendingFather’s Day 2020: Google’s interactive doodle lets you create e-cards for your father
- TrendingTwitter user shares picture of chocolate Maggi, leaves netizens disgusted
- SportsAnything longer than this will make it tougher for players: P Gopichand
- OpinionMr Modi’s dream that 21st century will be a China-India led Asian century is practically over
- COVID numbers explained: Four days of consecutive peaks
- LifestyleInternational Yoga Day: Why naturopathy and yoga are relevant in the times of Covid-19
- TechnologyMeet two Indian tech startups changing the way we practise Yoga