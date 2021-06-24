Latest news
- Allahabad HC junks pleas challenging validity of conversion Ordinance, petition contesting law admitted
- UP: Daily Covid deaths still high, officials say backlog data being updated now
- Panel set up to probe police ‘atrocities’ against farmers speaks to victims
- Harish Rawat to meet Navjot Singh Sidhu, says party has many roles to offer
- GST Council meetings ‘toxic’, Amit Mitra asks Sitharaman again for ‘course correction’
- Make sure Covaxin accepted globally, people facing travel restrictions: Mamata to Centre
- What ails Congress in Punjab: Majithia, his ‘influence’ haunts Cong in Majha
- Election Commission in talks with J&K district chiefs; PM’s meeting today
- Coca-Cola bottling plant at heart of Kerala agitation 20 years ago will now be a 600-bed Covid hospital
- Centre’s info to states: In under 2 months, private hospitals got 2 crore Covishield jabs, 1.08 crore still left
- Explained: Do India falter in knockout matches of ICC tournaments?
WTC Final 2021, in pics: New Zealand beat India to win inaugural World Test ChampionshipUpdated: June 24, 2021 12:02:48 pm
Best of Express
- No meeting with Sonia or Rahul; deadlines for Capt to fulfill promises
- Class 12 results: Uniform assessment scheme for state boards impossible, says SC
- EntertainmentGrahan review: An impactful drama that finds resonance in India of today
- EntertainmentKangana Ranaut to helm Indira Gandhi movie Emergency: 'No one can direct it better than me'
- TrendingWTC Final: Desi fan’s epic reaction to Ajinkya Rahane wicket sparks memes online
- TrendingFlorida woman stunned after suddenly finding nearly a $1 billion in her account
- SportsWTC Final: An island conquers the world
- SportsIn nascence of his career, Kyle Jamieson’s haymakers floor India’s batting elite
- OpinionWill the electorate hold the BJP govt responsible for the suffering during pandemic?
- Do India falter in knockout matches of ICC tournaments?
- LifestyleNipah virus: Know its symptoms, treatment options and preventive measures
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE review: More than a tablet, less than a laptop