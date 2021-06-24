4 / 13

Tim Southee (4/48) did the early damage with his swing bowling, Neil Wagner (1/44) bowled those hard "rib cage" overs coming round the stumps and Trent Boult (3/44), with his ability to bring it back into the left-hander, made for a brilliant few hours of Test cricket. And then there was India's nemesis Kyle Jamieson (2/30), who got his "bunny" Kohli third time in three Tests and twice in one to put the icing on the cake. (AP)