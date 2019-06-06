World Cup 2019: Rohit, Yuzvendra power India to opening win over South Africahttps://indianexpress.com/photos/sports-gallery/world-cup-2019-rohit-yuzvendra-power-india-to-opening-win-over-south-africa-5767933/
World Cup 2019: Rohit, Yuzvendra power India to opening win over South Africa
Opener Rohit Sharma scored a composed unbeaten century as India got their Cricket World Cup campaign off to a solid start with a six wicket victory over a sloppy South African side at a vibrant Rose Bowl on Wednesday.