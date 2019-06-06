World Cup 2019: Rohit, Yuzvendra power India to opening win over South Africa

Toggle Menu Sections
Opener Rohit Sharma scored a composed unbeaten century as India got their Cricket World Cup campaign off to a solid start with a six wicket victory over a sloppy South African side at a vibrant Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

Captain Virat Kohli leads his men out into the Ageas Bowl. (via Reuters/Paul Childs)

As always, Indian fans flock to the stadium in the thousands. (Source: Reuters)

Rassie van der Dussen is bowled around his legs by leggie Yuzvendra Chahal. (Source: Reuters)

David Miller prods one back to Chahal, who finished with 4 wickets for 51 runs. (Source: Reuters)

Chris Morris added some potentially important runs towards the end, scoring 42 from 34. South Africa finished at 227-9. (Source: Reuters)

Superfan Sudhir Chaudhary flaunting Indian colours and displaying his testimony to legend Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Reuters)

Rohit Sharma on his way to a sensible 122 from 144. (Source: Reuters)

Rohit and KL Rahul rotated strike brilliantly for their 85-run third wicket partnership. (Source: AP)

The "Hitman" celebrates his 23rd ODI century, and second in a World Cup. (Source: AP)

Meagre joys for the Proteas. Chris Morris celebrates after catching Dhoni off his own bowling while tumbling into the stumps. He finished his 10 overs with 1-36, bowling three maidens. (Source: Reuters)

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya celebrate winning the match with 15 balls to spare. Sharma was adjudged man of the match. (Source: Reuters)

