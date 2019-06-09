Sports Gallery World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan’s century helps India beat Australia by 36 runs Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored his 17th ODI century whereas Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli scored fifties to help India post a mammoth total against Australia Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-century. Rohit scored 57 runs from 70 deliveries sharing a 127-run opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan. (Source: Reuters) Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 17th ODI century. Dhawan scored 117 runs from 109 deliveries. (Source: Reuters) Hardik Pandya contributed to the mammoth first innings total with a 27-ball 48 cameo. (Source: AP) Marcus Stoinis celebrates after taking MS Dhoni's wicket. Dhoni played a cameo scoring 27 runs from 14 deliveries. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli walks back to the dressing room after getting out in the 50th over of first innings. Kohli scored 82 runs from 77 deliveries. (Source: Reuters) MS Dhoni checks the zing bails after David Warner inside-edged Jasprit Bumrah's delivery onto the stumps. Warner scored 56 runs from 84 deliveries. (Source: Reuters) Aaron Finch caught short of the crease by Hardik Pandya after a mix-up with David Warner. Finch scored 36 from 35 deliveries. (Source: Reuters) Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after getting Marcus Stoinis out for a duck. Bhuvneshwar got two wickets in the 40th over. (Source: Reuters) Jasprit Bumrah celebrates Usman Khawaja's wicket with MS Dhoni. Khawaja scored 42 runs from 39 deliveries. (Source: Reuters) Alex Carey hits a boundary during Australia's run chase. Carey scored the fastest fifty of the ongoing World Cup in just 25 deliveries. (Source: Reuters)