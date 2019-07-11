Sports Gallery World Cup 2019: Despite dominant show India falter in semis After a splendid show in the ongoing World Cup, Team India’s campaign was finally brought to a screeching halt by previous edition’s runners-up New Zealand on Wednesday. Individual brilliance by Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal helped India start their World Cup campaign on a positive note. While Chahal delivered with the ball, Rohit scored a gritty century to help the Men in Blue beat South Africa by six wickets in their opening fixture. (AP Photo) Opener Shikhar Dhawan’s sparkling hundred (117 off 109 balls) along with with a clinical bowling performance by Jasprit Bumrah (3/60), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/46) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/62) helped the men in blue defeat the Kangaroos in their second World Cup match. (Reuters) Riding on Rohit Sharma’s stylish knock and an excellent show by the bowlers, India maintained their unbeatable record against Pakistan in World Cup as the Men in Blue pull off a comprehensive 89-run victory in the rain-curtailed match at Manchester. (AP Photo) In the same match Kuldeep Yadav produced two magical deliveries to take out their big-match batsmen, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman. (Reuters) Mohammed Shami became the second India bowler to take a World Cup hat-trick after Chetan’s Sharma feat in 1987. In a remarkable display of skill and control, Shami held his nerves to defend 16 runs in the final over of India’s match against Afghanistan. (Reuters) India blew away West Indies by 125 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester. The West Indies innings was a tale of collapses, punctuated by partnerships. Mohammed Shami reduced them to 16/2 early on, scalping Chris Gayle (6) and Shai Hope (5). (Reuters) Chasing a stiff 338 against England, Rohit Sharma notched up his third century at the ongoing World Cup keeping the Indian run-chase on track. However, his century went in vain as India lost the match by 31 runs. (Reuters) Rohit Sharma continued his splendid form as he slammed his fourth century of the tournament against Bangladesh. (AP Photo) Bumrah, who was clinical throughout the tournament, took consecutive wickets off the last two balls of the 48th over to help India win the match against Bangladesh. (AP Photo) Ravindra Jadeja's heroics went in vain as India crashed out of World Cup 2019 after losing to New Zealand in a nail-biting semifinal clash by 18 runs at Manchester. (AP Photo)