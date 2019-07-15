Sports Gallery A tournament for ages: Looking back at the top World Cup moments With England winning their first ever World Cup on Sunday, here's remembering the best moments from the 48-match World Cup. Imran Tahir's celebration of pacing away from the pitch became viral during the World Cup. (Reuters) Mohammed Shami's hattrick against Afghanistan in the last over of the match won India the match by 11 runs. (File Photo) Carlos Brathwaite was consoled by New Zealand players after he was dismissed for 101. (File Photo) Lasith Malinga dismantled the England batting order with his 4/43 in a Sri Lanka win. (File Photo) Sheldon Cottrell brought out his trademark celebration of doing the salute against India. (File Photo) Ben Stokes kicked his bat out of frustration after getting dismissed by the "ball of the tournament" by Mitchell Starc. (File Photo) The umpire, Sri Lanka and South Africa players had to lie down on the Chester-le-Street ground to avoid bees. (Reuters) Jasprit Bumrah bowled out Bangladesh batsmen four times, ultimately handing India a 28-run win. (AP Photo) 87-year-old Indian fan, Charulata Patel was greeted by captain Virat Kohli after the win against Bangladesh. (File Photo) Rohit Sharma broke the record of Kumar Sangakkara for scoring the most centuries, with his fifth coming against Sri Lanka, in a single World Cup. (File Photo) Martin Guptill's perfect throw to dismiss MS Dhoni in the semi-final changed the course of the game. (File Photo) Jos Buttler dismissed Martin Guptill in the Super Over of the World Cup final to win it for England. (AP Photo)