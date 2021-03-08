10 / 10

Manasi Joshi’s rise in stature is an inspiring story like none other. Her leg was amputated at the age of 21 after being in an accident and she started playing badminton as part of her rehabilitation. She was encouraged to take up para-badminton as a sport and enrolled herself under premier coach Pullela Gopichand. Joshi found success when she clinched gold for India in the World Para-Badminton Championships in Basel, Switzerland, beating compatriot Parul Parma in the women's singles SL3 final. The TIME magazine featured Joshi as a Next Generation Leader in October 2020, a first for a Para athlete. This was followed by Joshi getting a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll modelled after her, another first for a para athlete. Joshi is currently training to qualify in the mixed doubles event, with partner Rakesh Pandey, for the Tokyo Paralympics.