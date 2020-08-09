1 / 8

A magnificent partnership between Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler helped propel England to an unlikely three-wicket victory over Pakistan in a topsy-turvy first test at Old Trafford on Saturday. Woakes joined Buttler at the crease with England having slumped to 117-5 in their pursuit of a daunting 277 on a bowler-friendly pitch. But they launched a superb counter-attack to turn the tide with a sixth-wicket stand worth 139 runs. (Source: AP)