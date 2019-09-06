Sports Gallery Vladimir Putin takes Narendra Modi, other leaders to judo tournament A six-member Indian team is participating in the international judo championship named after Jigoro Kano, a Japanese educator and athlete who founded judo. PM Narendra Modi on Thursday attended an international judo tournament along with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and interacted with the Indian players. (Source: PMO Twitter) A six-member Indian team is participating in the international judo championship named after Jigoro Kano, a Japanese educator and athlete who founded judo. (Source: PTI) PMO's twitter handle wrote, "Celebrating sports and sportsman spirit. PM @narendramodi joined other world leaders at the Jigoro Kano Judo Tournament. PM also interacted with Indian judo players." (Source: PTI) Modi joined the other world leaders at the Jigoro Kano Judo Tournament and also interacted with the Indian judo players. (Source: Reuters) The judo players under the age of 18 from Russia, India, Japan, China, Korea and Mongolia are participating in the event. (Source: Reuters)