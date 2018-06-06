2 / 9

Virat Kohli, in a statement, said, "I sincerely appreciate the efforts and incredible work undergone in making my figure. Thanks to Madame Tussauds for choosing me for this lifetime experience. I am grateful to my fans for their love and support. This experience is going to be stored in the fond memories of my life... now waiting to see the fan reactions." (Express Photo by Karan Prashant Saxena)