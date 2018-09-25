1 / 12

Current Indian skipper in all the format of cricket, Virat Kohli on Tuesday was awarded the the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The batting maestro, who has single handedly taken India to victory on many occasions, is currently the number one batsman in both ODIs and Tests as per ICC rankings. The 29-year-old has scored 35 centuries in the 50-over format and has 23 tons under his name in Test cricket. In the recently concluded Test series against England, Kohli stood first among the batsmen with 593 runs in 10 innings. (PTI Photo)