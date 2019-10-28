Toggle Menu Sections
Lights, cricket, family: Men in Blue light it up in Diwalihttps://indianexpress.com/photos/sports-gallery/virat-kohli-indian-cricket-team-diwali-celebrations-photos-gallery-6091503/

Lights, cricket, family: Men in Blue light it up in Diwali

From Virat Kohli to his Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, to veterans Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh — one and all were in the festive mood on Sunday celebrating the festival of lights, Diwali.

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma. (Source: Twitter/@imVKohli)

Ajinkya Rahane with his wife and newborn. (Source: Twitter/@ajinkyarahane88)

Mayank Agarwal. (Source: Twitter/@mayankcricket)

Zaheer Khan. (Source: Twitter/@imZaheer)

Habhajan Singh with Amitabh Bachchan. (Source: Twitter/@harbhajan_singh)

Kuldeep Yadav. (Source: Twitter/@imkuldeep18)

Suresh Raina with his wife. (Source: Twitter/@ImRaina)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (Source: Twitter/@BhuviOfficial)

Yuzvendra Chahal. (Source: Twitter/@yuzi_chahal)

Vijay Shankar. (Source: Twitter/@vijayshankar260)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android