Cricketer Manoj Tiwary joined the Trinamool Congress, ahead of the assembly polls in West Bengal. Tiwary joined the TMC during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Hooghly district. Sportstars joining politics after retirement is a common sight around the world. Among cricketers, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, former national captain, is perhaps the most known figure in the cricket world who turned into a politician. Aamir Sohail, Sarfraz Nawaz, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mashrafe Mortaza, Chetan Chauhan, Hashan Tillakaratne are some other popular names from the cicket fraternity to join politics.