3 / 13

"He was my everything," Bryant's widow Vanessa said of Bryant, who joined the NBA at age 18 straight out of high school, was a five-time champion and fourth-highest scorer in league history with 33,643 points. "God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other," Vanessa Bryant said, referring to her husband and daughter. "He had to bring them home to heaven together." (Source: Reuters)