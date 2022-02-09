3 / 8

Juan Martin Del Potro ties his head band to the net after losing to Federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-1, at the end of an Argentina Open tennis match at Guillermo Vilas Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Del Potro says he is likely to retire from professional tennis after playing this tournament in Buenos Aires and then another in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)