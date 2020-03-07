Must Read
- Wasim Jaffer: India's Mr Cricket and king of the domestic 22 yards
- 'Like a fairness cream which won't last': 8-year-old climate activist turns down PM Modi's #SheInspiresUs honour
- 21-year-old student from Pune and the curious case of her changing hands
- SC land acquisition case: Ruling that got overturned was precedent in 999 cases
- Yes Bank crisis: RBI plan could wipe out over Rs 10,000-crore worth of bondholders’ money
- Two civilians killed in Kashmir attacks: Police
- Kerala ashram shuts door to visitors over infection fears
- New V-C for Madras University: Stalin, Ramadoss slam move to name JNU V-C on search panel
- DMK general secretary Anbazhagan passes away at 97
- RBU V-C resigns after uproar over distortion of Tagore songs
- Reports of dozens of hunger deaths wrong: JMM govt
Katy Perry meets Indian women cricket team ahead of T20 World Cup final clashPublished: March 7, 2020 3:19:24 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Two suspected cases of coronavirus at Amritsar hospital, final report likely by evening
- IndiaMalayalam news channels back on air; Prakash Javadekar says committed to press freedom
- TrendingAmid coronavirus outbreak, Australian newspaper helps the #ToiletPaperCrisis
- TrendingPhonePe and Paytm end up in Twitter feud during Yes Bank crisis
- SportsArun Lal brings his tough-love philosophy to Bengal dressing room
- SportsWasim Jaffer retires from all forms of cricket
- Modi government’s domestic agenda has begun undercutting its secular foreign policy
- ‘Growth is important for jobs... If we reach 8-9%, automatically there’ll be employment creation’: Prachi Mishra
- LifestyleWorking women in India: External and internal barriers to success
- TechnologyFive features Oppo Watch have that Apple Watch Series 5 are missing