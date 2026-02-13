T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs victory
Blessing Muzarabani took four wickets for just 17 runs as Zimbabwe stunned the former champions in Colombo
Updated: February 13, 2026 15:36 IST
Zimbabwe on Friday stunned former champions Australia by 23 runs in a Group B match of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium (Source: Photo by AP)
Asked to bat first, Zimbabwe posted 169/2 in their 20 overs, building the innings around a half-century from opener Brian Bennett and late acceleration from captain Sikandar Raza (Source: Photo by AP)
Zimbabwe began strongly with a 61-run opening stand between Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani, setting the tone in the powerplay (Source: Photo by AP)
Australia briefly pulled things back after the powerplay when Marcus Stoinis had Marumani caught behind for 35 off 21 balls, but the momentum remained with Zimbabwe (Source: Photo by AP)
Bennett guided Zimbabwe past the 100-run mark in the 13th over and brought up his half-century while sharing a 70-run partnership with Ryan Burl (Source: Photo by AP)
Burl contributed 35 before falling to Cameron Green at the end of the 16th over, shortly after Stoinis had walked off the field following a blow to his hand while attempting a stop (Source: Photo by AP)
Australia tightened their lines through Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis, but Raza shifted gears late in the innings, finishing unbeaten on 25 off 13 balls, including the only six of the innings off the final delivery (Source: Photo by AP)
Chasing 170, Australia suffered an early collapse as Zimbabwe claimed four wickets inside the powerplay, reducing them to 29/4 within the first four overs (Source: Photo by AP)
Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani led the charge with figures of 4/17, while he and Brad Evans removed Josh Inglis, Cam Green, Tim David and Travis Head in the opening burst (Source: Photo by AP)
Although Glenn Maxwell (31 off 32 balls) and Matt Renshaw attempted to steady the chase, Australia were eventually bowled out for 146, sealing Zimbabwe’s memorable 23-run victory (Source: Photo by AP)