Even though age caught up with Sushil Kumar in the second half of the decade, he dominated the first five years by becoming the first Indian to win two individual medals at the Olympics in 2012. He also gave India its first world champion in wrestling when he won the 66kg title in Moscow in 2010. The Haryana wrestler won gold in all the three editions of Commonwealth Games in this decade, besides winning gold at the Asian Championships and Commonwealth Championships. (Source: File)