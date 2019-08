The anticipation grew but Federer shook off the rustiness to dismantle Nagal's game after that. He began serving well, if not his best, and dictated the play with his strong returns, killing points at will at the net. In no time, he zoomed to a 5-0 lead in the second set and served it out in the seventh but not before Nagal had saved six set points and also earned two break chances. (Source: USA TODAY Sports)