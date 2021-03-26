Latest news
- In Bengal election season, artistes lend a tune to song written during CAA protests
- SC stands up for voicing disapproval, backs editor Patricia Mukhim
- Economy in new fiscal: RBI stays with forecast, says surge won’t impact growth
- Married off at 14, Rajasthan woman gets lifeline from court 8 years later
- Riots case: Delhi court questions police on witness statements
- Suez Canal crisis: 10 pics that show how this wedged cargo ship has put global trade in peril
Stokes, Bairstow help England beat India by six wickets, level seriesMarch 26, 2021 10:04:55 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Stage set for round one; 77 seats across Assam, Bengal to vote
- Must remain united to counter threats like terrorism: PM Modi in Bangladesh
- EntertainmentThe Suicide Squad trailer: The upcoming DC-James Gunn multistarrer looks like the very definition of fun
- EntertainmentSilence, Can You Hear It movie review: Manoj Bajpayee is the star of this entertaining murder mystery
- Trending'Aloo in baloo': UP street vendor roasts potatoes in sand, intrigues foodies
- TrendingStreak of lights sets off social media buzz, turns out to be SpaceX rocket debris
- SportsIndia vs England: Stokes, Bairstow blow away hosts to level series
- SportsCompetitors turn collaborators: Rahul, Pant work together effortlessly
- OpinionCalculated to backfire: Maths and physics can’t be optional for engineering entrance
- Quixplained: Why long jump records take years to be broken
- LifestylePM Modi dons 'Mujib jacket' as he pays tribute to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation
- TechnologyMicromax In 1 review: Clean software gives this budget smartphone an edge