"To do it here, in Madison Square Garden, in front of this guy right here (points at Allen) and Reggie Miller, it’s special," Curry said in a courtside interview. "I've had crazy faith since I started playing basketball, to think this moment was possible. It's been a long week since our last home game, where everybody was talking about me being 16 away. It seemed like every shot I took there was another level of anticipation and anxiousness around it. I've just been trying to play my game. Today it kind of set up perfectly, to make the first one, get it out of the way and then let the record-breaker come to me. I pride myself on shooting a high percentage, on allowing that to help us win games, and now I can pride myself on getting to the number Ray set. I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got this record, so I’m comfortable saying that now." (Source: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)