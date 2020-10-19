Bihar polls
- #Politics: No if or but, Nitish Kumar will be next CM of Bihar, says Amit Shah
- Bihar elections 2020: Know your candidate
- Prashant Kishor: He promised ‘Baat Bihar Ki’, is now making more noise for his silence
- 11 seats for Mukesh ‘Mallah’ Sahani, why BJP is treating him as VIP
- Old hand, trusted by both Rahul, Ahmed Patel, is Congress choice for Bihar
- Economic distress there but pan-India... not a poll issue; anger has subsided: Sanjay Kumar Jha
- Delhi Confidential: Preparing Ground
- Bihar: JD(U) candidate gives birth amid campaigning, Nitish Kumar blesses mother and child
- BJP following 'coalition dharma' by attacking me despite 'anger' against Nitish Kumar: Chirag Paswan
- 'Bole Bihar Badle Sarkar': Congress' campaign song targets Nitish govt over unemployment, crime
- Explained: What is the much-discussed 'coalition of social extremes'?
- In Patna not to avenge father's LS defeat, but to fight for people: Luv Sinha
IPL 2020: KKR, KXIP notch thrilling wins on Super Over-filled SundayOctober 19, 2020 1:15:54 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Scindia hold silent protests over Kamal Nath's 'item' remark
- Bihar Election: Nitish has been unfair towards Chirag Paswan, says Tejashwi
- EntertainmentLudo trailer: Impressive cast, arresting visuals
- EntertainmentRanveer Singh and Rohit Shetty reunite for Cirkus
- TrendingA band and its spectators were in plastic inflatable bubbles for this unique concert
- TrendingWatch: Doctor in PPE kit dances to ‘Ghungroo’ to cheer up COVID-19 patients in Assam
- SportsGrocery store, restaurant, fans: Indian shuttlers play safe in Denmark bubble
- SportsKings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians after 2 Super Overs
- OpinionHathras and truth machine
- Why the Opposition is wrong to target UP government on women’s safety
- LifestyleRaveena Tandon shares bathing tips for winter to prevent dry skin; watch video
- TechnologyThere are four iPhone 12 models this year. So, which iPhone should you get?