Sports Minister Mandaviya felicitates India’s CWG 2026 weightlifting medallists
Mirabai was handed a cheque of Rs 30 lakh, while the silver and bronze medallists received Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively
August 3, 2026 14:22 IST
August 3, 2026 14:22 IST
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Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday lauded the strong performance of the Indian weightlifters in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, saying every medal they won has brought immense joy to the country
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The Indian weightlifting team won one gold, six silver and one bronze in the Games. Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu was the lone gold winner
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The weightlifters were felicitated by Mandaviya after their return to India
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Mirabai was handed a cheque of Rs 30 lakh, while the silver and bronze medallists received Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively
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For Mirabai, it was her third CWG gold medal on the trot, having also won the yellow metal in 2018 and 2022 editions.
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Mandaviya said every medal won by the Indian weightlifters had brought immense joy to the country. He told the athletes who missed out on medals that a sportsperson never loses but either wins or learns to win again
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He stated that he is confident that the three Indian weightlifters who missed out on medals would return with podium finishes in the future with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the support of 140 crore Indians
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Mirabai Chanu said she was overwhelmed by the love and support she had received and described the felicitation as a special moment for the athletes. She added that she was happy to have been able to contribute to India's success
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She added that her immediate focus will be on the Asian Games in Japan next month, and she will think about the 2028 Olympics later on