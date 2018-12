Serena Williams of the United States yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the US Open women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan. A frustrated Serena was driven to tears in arguing with the chair umpire about two warnings - one for coaching and one for smashing her racket after Osaka broke her serve in the final. "You owe me an apology," she told him. "I've never cheated in my life. I have a daughter and I stand for what's right. I don't cheat to win, I'd rather lose," she said in an emotional outburst. (Source: Reuters)