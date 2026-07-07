Spain ends Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup journey with 1-0 win over Portugal
A six-time Champions League winner with Manchester United and Real Madrid, the World Cup will remain the only major trophy missing from Ronaldo’s overflowing cabinet
July 7, 2026 14:57 IST
July 7, 2026 14:57 IST
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Cristiano Ronaldo’s last FIFA World Cup appearance ended in a 1-0 Round-of-16 defeat to Spain in Dallas on Monday night (Source: Photo by AP)
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This means that Ronaldo will join a plethora of legends of the game who failed to win the coveted World Cup trophy in their career (Source: Photo by AP)
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Substitute Mikel Merino scored in added time, sending his side into the quarter-finals while extending their run without conceding a goal (Source: Photo by AP)
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Merino struck in the 91st minute after fellow substitute Ferran Torres slipped a through pass behind Portugal’s defence (Source: Photo by AP)
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European champions Spain recorded another clean sheet as Portugal were eliminated from the World Cup (Source: Photo by AP)
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Ronaldo became the first ever player to score in all 6 editions of the World Cup, netting in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 (Source: Photo by AP)
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He has 11 goals in World Cups and is the all-time leading goal-scorer for Portugal in World Cups (Source: Photo by AP)
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On Sunday night, Ronaldo had admitted that the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup would be the last time he plays in the tournament (Source: Photo by AP)
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Playing in his sixth World Cup, Ronaldo had renewed his bid to win the title for the first time in his illustrious career when Portugal faced Spain in the Round of 16 in Dallas (Source: Photo by AP)
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A six-time Champions League winner with Manchester United and Real Madrid, the World Cup will remain the only major trophy missing from Ronaldo’s overflowing cabinet, with Portugal having won the Euro in 2016 (Source: Photo by AP)