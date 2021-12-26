MUST READ
- Those who converted, including in Pakistan, should be brought back to Hinduism: Tejasvi Surya
- Omicron in India: States that have imposed restrictions so far
- When Indira Gandhi decided to storm the Golden Temple
- Will the drug charge finally bring down Bikram Singh Majithia?
- Rahul strikes unbeaten ton, helps India make near perfect start in South Africa
- Shubhra Gupta lists the highs and lows of the year on celluloid, OTT
South Africa vs India: Rahul’s ton propels visitors on Day 1Updated: December 26, 2021 11:21:40 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Inquiry into Nagaland killings moving expeditiously: Army
- CitiesHindus who converted to Islam in Pakistan should be brought back into fold: Tejasvi Surya
- EntertainmentSalman Khan bitten by non-venomous snake at Panvel farmhouse, discharged after receiving anti-venom dose
- EntertainmentTop 10 films of 2021 that you probably didn't watch (but absolutely should): Geeli Pucchi to Nicolas Cage-starrer Pig
- TrendingYohani, Sahdev Dirdo and Dananeer Mobeen: Meet 2021's top 5 viral sensations who won over the internet
- TrendingVietnamese man climbs 100 stairs in 53 seconds with brother balanced on head
- SportsIndia vs South Africa: Rahul steadies India's turbulence
- SportsAjaz and Axar make it year of the Patel wrap
- OpinionFanatics take charge
- Explained: Why these Mexican fish do the wave
- TechnologyBest gadgets of 2021: Express technology's must-have list