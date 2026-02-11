South Africa beat Afghanistan in dramatic double super over thriller at T20 WC 2026
Afghanistan suffered a heartbreaking loss to South Africa in a rare second Super Over in the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage
February 11, 2026 16:40 IST
February 11, 2026 16:40 IST
1 / 10
Afghanistan faced South Africa in a high-stakes group-stage match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with qualification pressure mounting after Afghanistan’s opening loss to New Zealand (Source: Photo by AP)
2 / 10
South Africa entered the contest after winning their tournament opener against Canada, while Afghanistan made a squad change by bringing in Noor Ahmad for Ziaur Rahman (Source: Photo by AP)
3 / 10
South Africa also made one team change, replacing Corbin Bosch with left-arm spinner George Linde ahead of the match (Source: Photo by AP)
4 / 10
The match ended in a tie, forcing a Super Over as both teams battled in a tense finish to regulation play (Source: Photo by AP)
5 / 10
Afghanistan batted first in the first Super Over and posted a competitive total of 17 runs, setting South Africa a challenging target. (Source: Photo by AP)
6 / 10
In Afghanistan’s Super Over innings, Azmatullah Omarzai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz took on Lungi Ngidi, with Omarzai striking key boundaries before being caught off a spilled chance by Kagiso Rabada (Source: Photo by AP)
7 / 10
South Africa managed 17 runs while chasing an 18-run target in the first Super Over (Source: Photo by AP)
8 / 10
Tristan Stubbs hit a last-ball six to tie the first Super Over, sending the game into a second Super Over under tournament rules that restricted bowler and batter re-entry. (Source: Photo by AP)
9 / 10
In South Africa’s second Super Over, Stubbs and Miller attacked Azmatullah Omarzai, smashing multiple sixes to set Afghanistan a steep target of 24 runs (Source: Photo by AP)
10 / 10
Afghanistan’s second Super Over saw Rahmanullah Gurbaz launch a stunning assault with three consecutive sixes off Keshav Maharaj, but he was dismissed on the final ball, sealing a heartbreaking defeat for Afghanistan (Source: Photo by AP)