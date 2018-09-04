1 / 6

Five men had to retire from US Open as temperature soared up close to 38 degree celsius in New York. Novak Djokovic, who remains the prime threat to defending champion Rafael Nadal, after his match against Marton Fucsovics said that both him and his Hungarian opponent struggled due to the sweltering heat. He said that the 10-minute break after the third set, which has been introduced in the tournament for the first time, was a relief for both the men in the court as they had ice baths. Novak Djokovic regularly used ice towels during the match. (Source: AP)