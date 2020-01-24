Shreyas Iyer’s quickfire 58 guides India to 6-wicket win over New ZealandPublished: January 24, 2020 6:34:51 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- India faces first fall in direct taxes in at least two decades
- Indian student stabbed in Toronto, Jaishankar expresses shock
- EntertainmentStreet Dancer 3D movie review: The Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is a drag
- EntertainmentPanga movie review: A ‘panga’ worth taking
- Trending'You're a monster': Man faces netizens' heat for slicing books in half to make it portable
- TrendingSomeone just made 'maa ka gyaan' cool, check out 'Mother With Sign'
- Sports1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul shine as Kohli & Co. gun down 204 in Auckland
- SportsNadal hits ball girl in AusOpen, apologises with kiss
- OpinionReclaiming national symbols is an act of political genius and imagination
- Explained: The Kashmir Pandit tragedy
- LifestyleIndians actually love to eat poha, here's how it is made
- TechnologyHonor 9X review: Good specifications, but is it too late?