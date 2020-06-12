8 / 8

Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos celebrates after scoring against Betis during their Spanish La Liga soccer match in Seville, Spain, Thursday, June 11, 2020. With virtual crowds, daily matches and lots of testing for the coronavirus, soccer is coming back to Spain. The Spanish league resumes this week more than three months after it was suspended because of the pandemic, becoming the second top league to restart in Europe. The Bundesliga was first. The Premier League and the Italian league should be next in the coming weeks. (AP Photo)(AP12-06-2020_000011B)