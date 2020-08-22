5 / 7

"If you win the penalty and it's a red card, if indeed it was a red card, then ultimately the match would have been a lot less tough," Inter coach Antonio Conte said through a translator. "The referee made a decision in the end. That's the way he read this decision and there's also VAR, but we know VAR is used differently in every different country." Conte also hinted he could leave Inter after his first season as coach brought runner-up finishes in Serie A and the Europa League. The loss extended Inter's wait for a first European trophy since Jose Mourinho led the Italian club to the Champions League title in 2010. (Source: AP)