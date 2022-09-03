Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic in US Open farewell
September 3, 2022 10:34:28 am
Serena Williams, of the United States, acknowledges the crowd after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP/PTI)
Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP/PTI)
An emotional Serena Williams suffered a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic in the US Open, which might have been the last singles match of her glittering career. (Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)
Williams, who will turn 41 this month, said before the tournament she was preparing to end her tennis career. She didn’t specify if it would be after the US Open, where she earned six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles. (AP Photo/John Minchillo))
Serena Williams of the United States hits to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. (Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)
With tears in her eyes, Serena running the full gamut of emotions, managed to bring a smile to her face while talking to the tournament official after the match. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)
Serena Williams of the United States reacts during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory (Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)