Sports Gallery Salvo Chamorro’s brace helps Mohun Bagan blank Mohammedan Sporting 2-0 in Durand Cup opener A Spanish-flavoured Mohun Bagan dazzled with a brace by Salvo Chamorro as the Mariners kick-started the 129th Durand Cup with a 2-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting in Kolkata on Friday. A Spanish-flavoured Mohun Bagan dazzled with a brace by Salvo Chamorro as the Mariners kick-started the 129th Durand Cup with a 2-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Just a minute after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the oldest tournament of Asia amid a heavy downpour, the former Barcelona B and Villarreal B forward clinically headed one home from a free-kick by his compatriot Joseba Beitia. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) 20 minutes later, Chamorro virtually killed the contest with another brilliant header from a through ball by Ashutosh Mehta, giving their Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna a perfect debut. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) In the 59th minute, Francisco Gonzalez replaced Morante as they held on to the scoreline to give the 16-time champions three points from their group B opener. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) In the 82nd minute, there was a misunderstanding between Tirthankar Sarkar and Kouassi, as Mohammedan Sporting failed to covert another opportunity. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)