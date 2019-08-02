Toggle Menu Sections
Salvo Chamorro’s brace helps Mohun Bagan blank Mohammedan Sporting 2-0 in Durand Cup openerhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/sports-gallery/salvo-chamorros-brace-helps-mohun-bagan-blank-mohammedan-sporting-2-0-in-durand-cup-opener/

Salvo Chamorro’s brace helps Mohun Bagan blank Mohammedan Sporting 2-0 in Durand Cup opener

A Spanish-flavoured Mohun Bagan dazzled with a brace by Salvo Chamorro as the Mariners kick-started the 129th Durand Cup with a 2-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting in Kolkata on Friday.

A Spanish-flavoured Mohun Bagan dazzled with a brace by Salvo Chamorro as the Mariners kick-started the 129th Durand Cup with a 2-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Just a minute after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the oldest tournament of Asia amid a heavy downpour, the former Barcelona B and Villarreal B forward clinically headed one home from a free-kick by his compatriot Joseba Beitia. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

20 minutes later, Chamorro virtually killed the contest with another brilliant header from a through ball by Ashutosh Mehta, giving their Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna a perfect debut. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

In the 59th minute, Francisco Gonzalez replaced Morante as they held on to the scoreline to give the 16-time champions three points from their group B opener. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

In the 82nd minute, there was a misunderstanding between Tirthankar Sarkar and Kouassi, as Mohammedan Sporting failed to covert another opportunity. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Guna 369 movie review: A shameful rehash of past vigilante justice movies
2 Coimbatore sibling murder case ends with SC upholding death penalty
3 People get defensive when presented with hard facts: Sonakshi Sinha