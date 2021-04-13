Latest news
- No lockdown, but won’t let people suffer, says Adityanath as Covid cases surge
- ‘Torture’ of 28 prisoners: NHRC asks chief secy to report on action taken
- Factory output contracts for second straight mth; retail inflation inches up
- Bengal: Amid Covid vaccine shortage, doctors warn of post-poll strain on health system
- Stressed assets, Covid recast: RBI, bank chiefs meet
- Mamata calls for political ban on BJP leaders threatening more Sitalkuchis
- Didi ‘clean bowled’, spoke of violence via ‘khela hobe’: PM
- Gujarat: Man shares morphed video of CM Vijay Rupani, held
RR vs PBKS in Pics: Punjab Kings pip Rajasthan Royals in high scoring thrillerUpdated: April 13, 2021 9:42:28 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Bengal polls: Not four, (Central forces) should have killed 8, says BJP leader
- On ‘refugees’ and ‘illegal immigrants’, how India’s stance changes with circumstances
- EntertainmentJallianwala Bagh's 102nd anniversary: Looking for traces of the massacre in Bollywood
- EntertainmentEeda to Lucifer: 8 best political films in Malayalam
- TrendingIt’s raining memes online as Sensex crashes over 1,700 pts and investors lose more than Rs 8 lakh cr
- TrendingBurglar breaks in at US restaurant to steal some cash, kind owner offers job instead of punishment
- SportsSamson's effort in vain after Hooda hurricane hits Wankhede
- Why Hardik Pandya not bowling for MI is a cause of concern for Team India
- OpinionWeaponising faith: The Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath dispute
- How effectively Sputnik V works against coronavirus
- LifestylePreity Zinta shares the 'best kind of therapy' to deal with pandemic stress, lockdowns
- TechnologyApple working on combined TV box, HomePod speaker