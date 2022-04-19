8 / 13

However, Kolkata still had a shot. Umesh Yadav and Sheldon Jackson took 20 off the 18th over, and 7 off the 19th. They needed a gettable nine off the last five deliveries by left-arm pacer McCoy on debut, when Jackson mistimed a pull to short fine leg, and two balls later Yadav was bowled for 21 from nine.