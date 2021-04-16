Latest news
- Behind petition that led to quashing of Punjab SIT probe, a former SHO
- Damage control? Punjab CM calls meeting today to discuss HC order on SIT
- Both jabs and containment: Centre points surge states to UK example
- Uttarakhand caps gatherings at 200, exempts Kumbh Mela
- Uddhav Thackeray to PM Modi: Press in NDMA, airlift oxygen
- Helping India, Pak get to level where they speak to each other, confirms UAE
- In Nadia, which BJP wrested in 2019, TMC’s key election plank: this is local, not national
- Where fighting forest fires takes a day of travel — by road, boat, trek
- Explained: After US exit from Afghanistan
RR vs DC in Pics: Chris Morris shows his mettle with breathtaking 36 off 18 ballsApril 16, 2021 9:33:26 am
- EntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan is proud of Abhishek Bachchan's Big Bull success, exults in 'pride of a father'
- EntertainmentCourteney Cox proves she is a real-life Monica Geller from Friends, watch this video to find out
- TrendingWatch: Kerala man in Dubai knocks down thief as he tries to flee after robbery
- TrendingFlouting Covid norms, hundreds take part in Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh amid spike in cases
- SportsProtea power boosts Royals
- SportsIn unchartered territory: India to play Latvia in Billie Jean King Cup playoff
- OpinionMinority report: Polarisation in the Bengal polls could have repercussions for the state’s politics
- Explained: After US exit from Afghanistan
- LifestyleFitness goals: Are you working out or are you overworked?
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review: Ticks nearly all the boxes