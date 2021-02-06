Latest news
- Nepal PM Oli addresses huge rally, defends decision to dissolve House
- Govt eyes Rs 30k cr private investment in highway projects
- Day after Andhra poll notice: Naveen Patnaik inaugurates projects in disputed Kotia panchayat area
- Compensate those illegally detained in jail: Allahabad HC to UP govt
- Veil of privacy can be lifted for legitimate state interest: Centre response in Delhi HC
- Donate to NGO of choice: Karnataka HC to NHAI over foreign powers claim
- Jolly Grant airport: Centre asks U'khand to revisit proposal regarding non-forestry use of forest land
- Rather than increased taxes, borrowing to fund Budget stimulus, says Nirmala Sitharaman
- Retail investors to get direct access to G-sec market: RBI
- Told farmers we can amend laws... issue in only 1 state: Narendra Tomar
- Greta to cane dues: UP farmers rally in support of protesters
- Rakesh Tikait: ‘Govt failing us... We plan to stay here at least till Oct 2’
- 4G restored: Relief in J-K as traders, hoteliers and teachers welcome govt’s move
- 10.5% growth in 2021-22, will raise CRR in two stages, says RBI
- Tendulkar did not deserve Bharat Ratna: RJD ex-MP
- For 3 yrs, govt sat on Anil Kakodkar’s appointment to IIT-Roorkee, now has an acting chairman
Joe Root’s double-century in 100th Test puts England in control vs IndiaFebruary 6, 2021 7:09:12 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Explained: The law on draping Tricolour over body of a deceased
- Mamata blocked PM Kisan scheme in Bengal due to her ego: Nadda
- EntertainmentDrishyam 2 trailer: Ghost from the past comes to haunt Mohanlal
- EntertainmentStreaming Guide: Manoj Bajpayee movies
- TrendingBear Grylls shares photo of him enjoying chai with PM Modi, calls it 'one of his favourite pics'
- TrendingNetizens have a field day with this photo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Chennai Test
- Explained: How Joe Root honed his most productive shot, the sweep
- SportsIndia undergoes painful Root canal, as Ben stokes the fire
- OpinionA letter to the misunderstood men and women who are creating New India through Unity in Purity
- Square Km Array: what largest telescope will do
- LifestyleMatters of the Mind: Conscious cognition
- TechnologyBest phones under Rs 40,000: OnePlus 8, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone SE and more