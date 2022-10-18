World Cup winner Roger Binny was on Tuesday elected as the 36th president of the BCCI. (Express Photo by By Ganesh Shirsekar)
Binny, who played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India, takes charge ahead of the ODI World Cup in India next year.
Roger Binny said frequent injuries to top India players is a matter of concern and promised to "get to the bottom of it all".
Binny, 67, was elected unopposed at its AGM (Annual general Meeting) here alongside Jay Shah, who was re-elected as the secretary for a second successive term.
"We need to prepare more lively pitches in India so that when we play abroad our players can adjust to it," said Binny.
"In terms of cricket the structure is already in place. We need to look at the area why injury is happening. We need to go to the bottom of it," Binny said.